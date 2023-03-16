AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Business & Finance

S&P Global says banks’ unrealized losses manageable at this stage

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:40pm
LONDON: Rating agency S&P Global said on Thursday that the banks around the world that it provides credit scores for should be able handle “unrealized losses” from global interest rate rises at present.

“At this stage, we view the risks from unrealized losses as manageable,” S&P said in a report published on Thursday.

It said it was down largely to healthy liquidity and capital, helped further in many cases by the uptick in 2022 earnings, although it would continue to monitor the situation.

S&P not to place other US banks on CreditWatch negative after First Republic cut

“We think that most banks have the capacity to hold their (nontrading) fair-valued assets to maturity, and in doing so neutralize the impact of unrealized losses over time.”

