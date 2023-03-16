UAF enrolls TMC for digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA

With the adoption of SAP S/4HANA, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is paving the way for educational innovation and administrative efficiency, stated a press release.

“The UAF recognised the importance of developing a system that could incorporate financial, physical, and human data in a versatile, user-driven eco system. The UAF collaborated with TMC (formerly TallyMarks Consulting), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, and implemented SAP modules ABAP & FIORI, BASIS, SAP FI, CO, MM, HCM, and PM,” the press release added.

“While SAP’s Activate Methodology facilitated the organisational change management process, integrating UAF’s manual and legacy processes presented a challenge due to siloed data across various departments and campuses. Despite this hurdle, the Go-Live event was a resounding success, attended by key stakeholders from both UAF and TMC, including the Vice-Chancellor, Treasurer, and Deans from all faculties.

“UAF’s adoption of SAP S/4HANA will enhance operational efficiency, improve data management, and provide real-time insights for better decision-making, resulting in improved student outcomes and an enhanced student experience. The strategic partnership between UAF and TMC sets a precedent for other educational institutions seeking to gain a competitive advantage in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.”

The press release added that the Vision 2030 Strategic Framework defines UAF’s action plan to become one of the top research universities in the world, offering interdisciplinary programs of teaching, research, and outreach for agricultural and rural development. With the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA, UAF is well on its way to achieving this goal and setting the bar for universities that train students to lead in a multicultural, international, and technologically advanced world.

At the Go Live ceremony on March 6, 2023, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the Vice Chancellor, acknowledged the efforts made by the UAF and TMC Teams and promised that the new system would undoubtedly propel UAF to the top of the list of educational institutions in the near future.