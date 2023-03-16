AVN 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
Brent oil may revisit Wednesday low of $71.67

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:52am
Brent oil may revisit its Wednesday low of $71.67, driven by a powerful wave c. This wave has briefly extended below its 161.8% projection level of $73.59.

It has a better chance of travelling into a range of $67.57 to $68.99.

In terms of pattern, this wave looks far from complete as well.

It consists of many smaller waves.

The third wave labelled 3 is still unfolding. Resistance is at $75.01, a break above may lead to a gain into $76.43-$77.31 range.

Brent oil may test resistance $78.73

On the daily chart, a confirmed flag suggests a target of $57.95, the 161.8% projection level of the wave (C).

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $15.98 reveals a slightly higher target of $63.02.

A decent consolidation or bounce may not occur until oil plunges into the zone of $57.95 to $63.02 range.

