G-B police chief transferred

LAHORE: Keeping in view the security provided by the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) police to Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore, the government Wednesday removed IG Muhammad Saeed from the post.

The government appointed new IG Dur-e-Ali Khan Khattak with immediate effect and ordered him to recall all police personnel from Zaman Park. IG Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed has been removed from the post and instructed to report Establishment Division, Islamabad.

The Establishment Division has also issued notification of the appointment of Dur-e-Ali Khan Khattak who was earlier appointed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources said IG Police Muhammad Saeed was removed from the post for not recalling the police force from Zaman Park.