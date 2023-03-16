Gold prices continue to rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to grow on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices went up by Rs900 to Rs202400 per tola and Rs771 to Rs173525 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1924 per ounce.

Silver prices increased by Rs30 to Rs2150 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1843.27 per 10 grams, traders said.

