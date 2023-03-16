AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Mar 16, 2023
Pakistan

WEF picks Ali Akhai as ‘young leader’ from Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: The World Economic Forum has announced the induction of the newest members of its Young Global Leaders class of 2023. This year’s members are from various sectors, including political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs and passionate activists.

The chairman of Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai has been selected as one of the Young Global Leaders for the year 2023. It is interesting to note that Akhai is the youngest YGL from Pakistan in the year 2023.

Every year, a remarkable group of young exceptional leaders who have the tenacity, foresight, and track record to better the world, are selected to become a part of the YGL community.

Expressing his views on this achievement, Akhai said: “I am elated to become part of the YGL community. I hope to use this platform to serve humanity and promote a softer image of Pakistan among the global fraternity.”

The Young Global Leaders Community is an accelerator for a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Their growing membership of more than 1,400 members and alumni of 120 nationalities includes civic and business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists, and more.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, YGL seeks to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest. We are united by the belief that today’s pressing problems present an opportunity to build a better future across sectors and boundaries.

