Agri event today

KARACHI: Agri Connection 2023, national level agriculture conference, is set to take place Thursday (Mar 16) at a local hotel here.

The conference will be attended by government officials, farmers, and experts from the financial sector, food processing, agri tech, and public sector to discuss the development of agriculture in Pakistan.

The conference is organized by the Pakistan Agriculture Council (PAC) and the theme for this year’s conference is “Agri Connection 2023”.

Kazim Saeed, Strategy Advisor of PAC informed that Pakistan’s agriculture needs massive transformation based on research and development and the use of modern technology.

The conference aims to connect different stakeholders in the agriculture sector to promote this transformation, he added.

Industry experts from food processing, financial sector, agri tech, academia, and public sector will participate in these panel discussions.

