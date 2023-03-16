IK making all-out efforts to cause unrest: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday, while slamming chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for escaping arrest has said that Imran Khan was making every possible effort to create political and economic unrest in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Maulana who is also the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) said that to achieve his targets Imran Khan first forced his party lawmakers to resign from National Assembly and later also ordered chief ministers of two provinces to dissolve the provincial assembles.

He further said Zalmay Khalilzad like influential Americans were tweeting in favour of Imran Khan which was a proof that JUI’s reservations about Imran Khan were true, adding that Imran khan would not be allowed to accomplish his design.

Maulana claimed that PTI was not a political party and its chief Imran Khan had an agenda to weaken Pakistan. He added that the country was passing through a sensitive phase.

Maulana said that almost all political parties were part of the national government to put the country on the track of prosperity and development but Imran Khan wanted to bring instability to the country. “Imran Khan was a coward who had not only used his party workers as a human shield but also made them stand against the state.

The state must establish its writ and ensure Imran’s arrest for the “crimes” he committed during his tenure,” Fazal added. He said many political leaders were arrested during the tenure of Imran Khan’s government which even failed to prove a single allegation in a court of law.

“If a religious party indulged in such an activity, it would have been considered terrorism,” Maulana remarked.

Referring to Imran Khan, he said the “insensitive leader” used his workers as shields. The Punjab and Islamabad police teams were trying to arrest the PTI chief for two days, but now the operation has been suspended on the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s orders.

He said that such court orders were resulting in weakening the writ of the government therefore; the courts under such a situation must stand with the authorities, not with the people wanted by the courts.

Maulana claimed Imran introduced a culture of chaos to weaken the country. He added that the law was equal for everyone.

“Such people should be arrested immediately and brought to justice,” he commented, adding that Imran adopted a rebellious approach against the state writ.

Fazal claimed that a “CIA agent” was tweeting in favour of Imran Khan, while American-Afghan diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad was commenting against Imran’s arrest.

“Imran Khan started politics to weaken the state,” Fazlur Rehman alleged. “We will not let Imran’s agenda succeed.”

Talking about elections in the country, the PDM head said the law and order situation in ex-Fata was not favourable. After the merger of Fata, there have been issues with the census and new voters’ lists.

“We have to look at the economic situation of the country as well,” the PDM chief said, adding it must be seen if funds are available for elections or not.

“We have to think whether the state is first or Imran Khan,” Maulana said and added that Imran Khan politically victimised his rivals and put them behind bars through the use of the National Accountability Bureau by labelling everyone a thief, but our government isnot going to politically victimize any political opponent.

Speaking about conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana said the security situation in formerly Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) and KP was a serious concern.

Maulana added that so far, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not completed the delimitation process in formerly FATA districts, so holding polls at this juncture will have serious consequences.

