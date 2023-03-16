UCP holds conference on climate change

LAHORE: A two-day international conference on climate change challenges and responses started at University of Central Punjab.

Lahore High Court Judge Justice Jawad Hassan, Guest of Honours USAID’s Deputy Mission Director Michael Rossman, Danish Ambassador Jacob Linulf, Proctor UCP Dr Nassar Ikram and Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Conference Head Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt were also present at the opening ceremony of the conference.

On the first day of the conference, researchers presented their papers on important topics including climate change and national security, global economy and response. Researchers also participated in the panel discussion.

Professor Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University Sweden, Dr Balvir Singh, Deputy Head of Political Sciences, National University of Singapore, Nadeem Riaz, Ambassador and renowned environmentalist Ahmed Rafay Alam chaired the sessions.

Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Chief Organizer of the conference and Faculty Dean welcomed the guests and participants and explained the objectives and objectives of the conference.

Pro Rector UCP Dr Nassar Akram appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and his team for organizing the conference on the most important topic of environment. He highlighted environmental challenges, UCP’s flood relief programme and other initiatives.

Guest of Honours Michael Rossman, Deputy Mission Director USAID and Ambassador of Denmark Jakob Linulf in their address appreciated the role of Pakistan and its institutions on climate change and initiatives and pledged all possible cooperation and assistance to Pakistan.

On the first day, Proctor Dr Nassar Ikram and Dr Khalid Manzoor presented special souvenirs of the conference to the guests.

More than 40 research papers will be presented in the two-day conference. The conference will continue today.

