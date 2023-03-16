Board meeting of NIMA held

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of 6th Advisory Board of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was held at NIMA Head Office, Islamabad. Admiral Asif Sandila, former Chief of the Naval Staff, Chairman BoA chaired the meeting while the board members and special invitees / maritime experts were in attendance, in person and online.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (retd), DG NIMA welcomed the participants and presented a look at the major events held since the last BoA meeting. Cdre Bilal Abdul Nasir (retd), Director NIMA presented the progress on the minutes of 4th BoA meeting and sought the input of the house. Moreover, a snapshot of major research activities and future undertakings was also provided.

In his closing remarks, Admiral Sandila appreciated the valuable inputs and suggestions provided by the eminent participants. He applauded the efforts of NIMA team on the progress made by the institution in promoting the maritime affairs of Pakistan.

