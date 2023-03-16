AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Board meeting of NIMA held

Press Release Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of 6th Advisory Board of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was held at NIMA Head Office, Islamabad. Admiral Asif Sandila, former Chief of the Naval Staff, Chairman BoA chaired the meeting while the board members and special invitees / maritime experts were in attendance, in person and online.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (retd), DG NIMA welcomed the participants and presented a look at the major events held since the last BoA meeting. Cdre Bilal Abdul Nasir (retd), Director NIMA presented the progress on the minutes of 4th BoA meeting and sought the input of the house. Moreover, a snapshot of major research activities and future undertakings was also provided.

In his closing remarks, Admiral Sandila appreciated the valuable inputs and suggestions provided by the eminent participants. He applauded the efforts of NIMA team on the progress made by the institution in promoting the maritime affairs of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan NIMA NIMA Board meeting maritime affairs Admiral Asif Sandila

Comments

1000 characters

Board meeting of NIMA held

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories