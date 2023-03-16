PTI, PPP legislators trade barbs over Lahore violence

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators during the Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday slammed the federal government for shelling at the house of their central leader in Lahore; however, the PPP MPs blamed Imran Khan for violence instead.

The pre-budget session also saw a political debate, as legislators from the PTI and PPP depicted police actions against Imran Khan differently.

The PTI termed police shelling as “state terrorism” while the PPP blamed Imran Khan for gallivanting public to avoid arrest.

Khurram Sher Zaman Khan of the PTI told the assembly that the world marked the Islamophobia Day today March 15, and paid tribute to Imran Khan for it.

He said that Imran Khan had Islamophobia Day approved on the UN platform. Sindh is being plundered through the PPP, he alleged and pointed at the audit report.

He said that financial corruption to the tune of Rs147 billion has ripped through Sindh. Highlighting food inflation, he said that wheat flour became costlier to Rs150 per kg from Rs58 after a regime change last year in April.

Rice is priced for Rs380 a kg, edible oil for Rs600 a litre, broiler chicken meat Rs800 a kg, roti Rs35 a loaf, and electricity Rs34 a unit, he said adding that the food inflation skyrocketed after his party government was removed.

He alleged the PPP for a “conspiracy” to oust his party from power. He said that the government intentions are to kill Imran Khan not arresting him. He claimed that ‘nation’ backs Imran Khan on his call.

TLP’s Qasim Fakhri asked the ruling PPP to quit from the government, saying that “you have been proved incompetent over the past five years” to ensure a good governance.

He criticized the PPP rule for the rundown condition of Sindh, saying that the province is “sinking” and people “dying” but the government is oblivious to the miseries.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Sindh Health Minister informed the house that the fiscal budget for her department is 6.9 percent or Rs199 billion. About Rs53 billion has been spent on the secondary healthcare, she added.

Some 320 million patients have been examined, 6985 kidney transplantation were done and 1800 medical facilities were introduced, she maintained adding that some 270 dialysis machines provided to different hospitals.

She said that her department vaccinated some 38 million people for Covid-19 and providing a cyber knife facility at the Jinnah Hospital. Polio cases, she said, reduced to zero level over the past two years.

Paramedics will be provided with a special training under a five year plan, the minister said that the department is working on the solarising of its facilities.

The World Bank’s funded the Mother Child project will provide financial aid to the pregnant women to take care of their children, she said adding that Sindh is so far polio “free” but the heath department is however alert to the public movements from other provinces and Afghanistan.

GDA’s Shaharyar Khan Mahar condemned police cases and arrest of the PTI legislators and members. He also raised the issue of poor drainage system in Shikarpur, saying that the proper drains could have saved the district from such destruction.

He criticized the Sindh Agriculture Department for pathetic progress despite huge fiscal allocations. He said that the agricultural department should be revived since it has not even produced rice seed, which is procured from Punjab.

Law and order in Khairpur district is the “worst”, he said that the one person holds the Sindh Home Department’s portfolio for over the past 15 years, should resign if cannot overcome the disorder in the province.

He questioned the safe city project which stands incomplete, low priced wheat flour available for the poor, besides revival of the education infrastructure and academic session. He asked the government in regard to the school children dropouts.

MQM’s Nadeem Siddiqui said that the people of Hyderabad are struggling to find potable water since the city’s supply system has dried down. He said that the street crimes have also marred the life of citizens, demanding for declaring Hyderabad a “calamity hit” city.

