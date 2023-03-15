AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Copper prices fall on stronger dollar and banking woes

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 05:19pm
LONDON: Copper prices fell in London on Wednesday as a stronger dollar dented buying appetite from holders of other currencies while equities markets were shaken by fresh banking sector concerns.

Renewed unease gripped global markets on Wednesday after Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.9% at $8,578.5 a tonne by 1153 GMT, though the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.6% up at 68,660 yuan ($9,956.21) a tonne.

“The dollar index is stronger and the European equity market is down, with concerns about the banking crisis being the key driver,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading, adding that those effects were partially offset by Chinese demand hopes.

China is the world’s largest consumer of copper used in electrical wiring and construction.

Copper falls on US banking crisis, stronger dollar

Economic activity in China picked up in the first two months of 2023 as consumption and infrastructure investment drove recovery from pandemic disruption despite challenges of weak global demand and a downturn in the property sector.

Copper prices are a little more vulnerable to the market banking concerns than other base metals because the metal has had a relatively strong start to the year, Smith said. Copper touched a seven-month peak of $9,550.50 a tonne in January.

LME aluminium was down 1.7% at $2,313.0 a tonne, zinc shed 1% to $2,881.5, tin lost 2.3% to $22,415 while nickel rose by 0.4% to $23,125 and lead firmed by 0.3% to $2,092.

