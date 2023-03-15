AVN 66.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.54%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.24%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 25.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.48 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.13%)
NETSOL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
PPL 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 113.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Likely custodial outflows drag Indian rupee to near 82.50

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 02:30pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was unable to hold on to its positive opening versus the US currency on dollar demand from foreign banks, likely for the custodial clients, traders said on Wednesday.

The rupee declined to 82.5025 to the dollar after opening at 82.31 and compared to 82.49 in the previous session. “This is all fixing related.

On why foreign banks are buying dollars at the fix, it is most likely related to their custodial clients,“ a trader at a public sector bank said. “Another possibility is that it could be related to NDF (non-deliverable forward).”

The daily rupee reference rate published by the Reserve Bank of India is used to settle non-deliverable forward contracts.

Indian rupee adds to opening losses; premiums climb to 6-week high

The rupee daily fix traded as high as 1 paisa premium, according to several bankers. On most days, the fix would trade around par levels. Most of the orders related to fixing are done by 12 noon, another trader said.

“It will not be a surprise if the pair (USD/INR) comes off once the fix orders are out of the way.”

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Likely custodial outflows drag Indian rupee to near 82.50

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

Read more stories