AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.78%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
FLYNG 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.21%)
GGL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.87%)
HUBC 71.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.24%)
NETSOL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.01%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 71.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 113.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.27%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 35.2 (0.84%)
BR30 15,278 Increased By 151 (1%)
KSE100 41,980 Increased By 163.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,635 Increased By 52 (0.33%)
Mar 15, 2023
Alcaraz sails into Indian Wells quarter-finals as Draper retires

AFP Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:56am
INDIAN WELLS: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the Indian Wells quarter-finals Tuesday as Britain’s Jack Draper retired from their fourth-round match with an injury to his right side.

Spain’s Alcaraz, who can return to number one in the world with a third ATP Masters 1000 title this week, led 6-2, 2-0 when Draper, who had been treated by a physio, called a halt after 46 minutes on court.

“This is not the way anybody wants to win a match, because something is wrong,” Alcaraz said. “All I can say is I hope to see him get well soon.”

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest men’s world number one ever last year after his precocious US Open triumph.

But after an abdominal injury hindered him late last year and a leg injury forced him to miss the Australian Open he has slipped behind Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is absent this week as he is prohibited from entering the United States because he declined to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Alcaraz said he’s focused on winning a first Indian Wells title, and will let the ranking take care of itself.

He returned to action last month with a victory in Buenos Aires and a runner-up finish in Rio de Janeiro – where he suffered a strained hamstring that prompted him to pull out of Acapulco.

He’s looked in fine form in Indian Wells, taking a 2-0 lead in the first set after escaping 0-40 in his opening service game.

Alcaraz chases Indian Wells title and return to No. 1

“I felt the ball really well,” Alcaraz said. “I’m really happy with that part.

“I would say I returned well, I hit great shots. I finished the match with confidence in my shots, to come into the next round with more confidence.”

Draper, his serve speed dropping and his movement slowed, was seen by the physio between sets and pulled the plug after winning just one point in the first two games of the second.

It was a disappointing finish to the week for Draper, who beat childhood hero Andy Murry in the third round.

Australian Open US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper

