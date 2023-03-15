AVN 65.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.33%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.56%)
GGL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.27%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.46%)
OGDC 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 111.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
UNITY 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Australia, NZ dollars buoyant after China data confirms economic recovery

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 10:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were buoyant on Wednesday after China’s latest economic data confirmed activity was recovering from pandemic damage, while improved risk sentiment from receding contagion fears of a possible US banking crisis also helped.

The Aussie rose 0.3% to $0.6702, having eked out a 0.2% gain overnight to as far as $0.6696.

After breaching the 14-day moving average of $0.6685, it now faces major resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6769.

The kiwi gained 0.4% to $0.6260, after also edging 0.2% higher to $0.6235.

Resistance now lies at $0.6275, a high from early March.

Data on Wednesday showed China’s retail sales in the first two months of the year swung back to growth, while fixed-asset investment grew at a much faster-than-expected clip, though industrial output was below forecasts, confirming an economic recovery, albeit uneven, after Beijing dropped almost all COVID-19 curbs in December.

Overnight, Wall Street rallied on bargain-hunting as fear of a banking crisis eased after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and as US inflation data delivered no nasty surprises, reinforcing hopes the Federal Reserve will likely go for a smaller rate hike when it meets next week.

“The latest inflation figures for the US show there is more work to be done by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation,” said analysts at ANZ in a note to clients.

“The inflation figures when considered in isolation may have warranted a larger response from the Fed, but the recent market turmoil means 25bp is now its most likely response.”

Australian bond yields recovered after plunging the day before, with futures back to implying bets between a pause and a 25 basis point hike for the Reserve Bank of Australia at the policy meeting in April, rather than between a cut and a pause.

The yield on three-year bonds held largely steady at 3.070%, having pulled back from the lowest level since late January at 2.93%, while ten-year yields hovered at 3.446%, away from a three-month low of 3.329% hit one day ago.

