AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Global tech – from hot to chilly?

BR Research Published 15 Mar, 2023 08:38am
The global tech industry was hit hard by layoffs in 2022, which have continued strongly in 2023, with the likes of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Zoom, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest, and a dozen other giants driving the downsizing. Joining them have been the startups across all sectors, including tech startups. Those that are avoiding the layoff have put in place a hiring freeze. From major firms to small fintech startups, the US tech market accounts for over 35 percent of the world market, marking the worst start to a year in layoffs with over 180,000 jobs in Jan-Feb 2023.

How did the industry, with a great decade and one of the best pay scales, get all nervous and jittery? Many reasons could explain the downsizing wave going on in tech companies.

First, the global economy is slipping into recession with rising inflation and interest rates after the COVID pandemic, affecting overall jobs in various labor markets. Put another way, the mass tech layoffs are spooking the labor market and signaling a global recession.

Second, the tech industry was riding on high expectations with the growth it came across during the COVID pandemic. High expectations translated into over-hiring, overpaying, over-valuations, and overzealous business growth forecasts. But as some of these expectations came tumbling down, the domino effect of deep headcounts across tech companies was not out of the blue.

Linked to unrealistic growth expectations is also another factor; the tech companies have been seen to let go of two key categories of workers: those not necessarily part of the key operations but the lavish perks at company offices like famous chefs, masseuses, etc., and then those who could be replaced with cheaper, remote counterparts in developing countries with same skill set. The importance and cost-effectiveness of remote workers from around the world came to the fore much more strongly during the pandemic, and tech companies, especially in US and Europe, have been seen hiring freelancers and remote employees on short-term contracts that might not require equal or similar pay scale as a full-time permanent employee at the facility.

What happens next depends on where the global economy is headed and the tech companies' readjustment and pivoting of growth projections. Is this (or will this) affect tech jobs in countries like Pakistan? While the global economic repercussions have a ripple effect, and the ongoing economic slowdown is affecting all sectors, a significant layoff spree in the tech space is less likely as per industry insiders, as most of the companies, as well as freelance/ remote workers, have the potential to take advantage of the increase in the business process outsourcing (BPO services) and other ICT product and service needs of the western tech giants.

