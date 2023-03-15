AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered the Collectors of Customs to issue refunds of customs duties or charges to the importers/exporters without any specific monetary limit.

The FBR issued SRO 342(I)/2023, on Tuesday, to specify the maximum monetary limit of the customs officials for sanctioning refunds.

The FBR has re-defined the powers of the customs officials for the issuance of the refunds of customs duties. Under the new notification, the FBR is talking about the refunds under Section 33 (refund to be claimed within one year) of the Customs Act, 1969.

14pc rise YoY: Jul-Jan: FBR pays Rs 208 billion refunds

According to the SRO 342(I)/2023, Collectors of Customs would have the authority to issue refunds without any monetary limit.

The additional collectors have been empowered to sanction refunds upto Rs2.5 million.

The deputy collectors have been authorised to sanction refunds upto Rs1 million.

The assistant collectors have been given the authority to issue refunds not exceeding Rs0.2 million.

Under the Customs Act, no refund of any customs duties or charges claimed to have been paid or over-paid through inadvertence, error or misconstruction shall be allowed, unless such claim is made within one year of the date of payment.

In the case of provisional payments made under Section 81 of the Customs Act, the said period of one year shall be reckoned from the date of the adjustment of duty after its final assessment.

In the case where the refund has become due in consequence of any decision or judgment by any appropriate officer of Customs or the Board or the Appellate Tribunal or the Court, the said period of one year shall be reckoned from the date of such decision or judgment, as the case may be, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs exporters FBR importers Collectors of Customs Customs officials customs duties refunds of customs duties

Comments

1000 characters

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories