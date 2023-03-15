KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 33.332 billion and the number of lots traded at 25,948.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.428 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.702 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.026 billion), Silver (PKR 2.217 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.661 billion), Platinum (PKR 807.742 million), SP500 (PKR 659.743 million), DJ (PKR 484.058 million), Natural Gas (PKR 225.436 million), Copper (PKR 85.497 million) and Brent (PKR 34.585 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 15.716 million were traded.

