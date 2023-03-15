AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cash premiums for 180-cst HSFO rise

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Cash premiums for 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose on Tuesday amid weakness in crude oil prices on worries over a fresh financial crisis.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential rose by 95 cents to $4.18 a tonne, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential fell to $6.87 a tonne.

Singapore’s cash differential for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) held steady at $4.02 a tonne on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sales of marine fuel, also known as bunkers, fell to an 8-month low in February at the world’s top bunkering hub Singapore as demand softened, latest official data showed on Tuesday.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company exported its first solid sulphur shipment from the Al Zour refinery to global markets, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

TFG Marine, majority owned by commodities trader Trafigura, aims to increase its marine fuel sales volume by up to 20% this year through expansion in Africa, the UK and the Mediterranean, a senior company executive said.

India is not obligated to buy Russian oil at rates below the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) and other Western nations, an Indian oil ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fuel Oil crude oil prices HSFO Russian oil VLSFO

Comments

1000 characters

Cash premiums for 180-cst HSFO rise

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories