Sindh governor inaugurates Tariq Sayeed Avenue

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied by Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, SVP Suleman Chawla, CACCI VP Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Akhtar Tessori, Special Assistants to CM Sindh Pir Noorullah Qureshi & Jam Kaim Ali unveiled “Tariq Sayeed Avenue” at an impressive ceremony held at FPCCI Office Karachi.

VP’s and former presidents FPCCI, diplomats, a large number of FPCCI members, businesspersons, industrialists, media personalities were also present.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed thanked the Governor & Administrator for honoring lifelong services of Late Tariq Sayeed for the business community.

The Governor while paying rich tributes to Late Tariq Sayeed stated that he served the entire business community of Pakistan selflessly and voiced their concerns fearlessly.

President FPCCI said he’s proud that Sindh Government has honored Late Tariq Sayeed for his exemplary services to the business community over the last 5 decades.

