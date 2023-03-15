AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh governor inaugurates Tariq Sayeed Avenue

Press Release Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied by Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, SVP Suleman Chawla, CACCI VP Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Akhtar Tessori, Special Assistants to CM Sindh Pir Noorullah Qureshi & Jam Kaim Ali unveiled “Tariq Sayeed Avenue” at an impressive ceremony held at FPCCI Office Karachi.

VP’s and former presidents FPCCI, diplomats, a large number of FPCCI members, businesspersons, industrialists, media personalities were also present.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed thanked the Governor & Administrator for honoring lifelong services of Late Tariq Sayeed for the business community.

The Governor while paying rich tributes to Late Tariq Sayeed stated that he served the entire business community of Pakistan selflessly and voiced their concerns fearlessly.

President FPCCI said he’s proud that Sindh Government has honored Late Tariq Sayeed for his exemplary services to the business community over the last 5 decades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI Kamran Khan Tessori Khurram Tariq Sayeed Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh governor inaugurates Tariq Sayeed Avenue

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories