SCO members to consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects

NEW DELHI: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Tuesday that its members, including Russia, China and India, would consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects to connect countries emerging as major fuel producers and consumers.

CJP decides to stay away from SCO chief justices moot

Energy ministers from the regional bloc, which also includes Pakistan and four Central Asian nations, met virtually on Tuesday when member states agreed on the need for greater collaboration in the emerging fuels sector, according to a joint statement.