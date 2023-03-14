NY coffee may bounce into $1.84-$1.8735 range

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may bounce into a range of $1.84-$1.8735 per lb, as it has completed a correction from the Feb. 22 high of $1.9415.

The correction adopted a double-zigzag mode and had been developing within a falling channel.

The escape of the contract from the channel confirmed the completion of the correction. A duplicated channel suggests a target of $1.84.

A break below $1.77 may open the way towards $1.6565-$1.7265 range.