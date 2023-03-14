AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Mar 14, 2023
Business & Finance

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

  • Sunwalk has already invested about $5m in installing Optical Fiber Cable in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 02:47pm
Sunwalk Group, a Chinese telecom infrastructure company, plans to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s telecom sector for the deployment of an optical fiber network, encompassing an area of 100,000km.

“Sunwalk has obtained the license to be a telecom infrastructure provider (TIP) in Pakistan. The company will lay 100,000km of fibre cable in Pakistan with an investment of $2 billion,” said Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul Haque, during a meeting with a delegation led by the Chairman of Sunwalk Group, Hou Xingwang, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding investment opportunities and the telecom infrastructure sector in Pakistan, read a statement released by the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

It was learnt that Sunwalk has already invested about $5 million in installing Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Pakistan.

In the first phase, 5,000km of OFC is being laid to connect different cities of the country.

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Chairman Hou said that the company enjoys long-standing relations with Pakistan and provides services to various sectors.

During the meeting, the Sunwalk delegation shared that there are difficulties in laying optical cables along railway lines, highways and motorways.

Amin-ul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the right of way to laying OFC. He assured the delegation that all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; Lou Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan) and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).

Shahbaz Ali Mar 14, 2023 04:35pm
Nice to hear a good news amongst barrage of bad news. I hope more of such news to come...
