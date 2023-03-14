AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse flags ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 02:17pm
Follow us

ZURICH: Credit Suisse released its delayed annual report on Tuesday in which it identified “material weaknesses” in its internal controls over financial reporting and said it had not yet stemmed customer outflows.

“As of December 31, 2022, the Group’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective, and for the same reasons, management has reassessed and has reached the same conclusion regarding December 31, 2021,” it said.

Auditors PwC in the report included an adverse opinion on the effectiveness of the bank’s internal controls.

Outflows

Battered by a string of scandals, its customer outflows in the fourth quarter rose to more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion), putting it in breach of some liquidity buffers.

CEO Ulrich Koerner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January had said the bank was seeing money “coming back in different parts of the firm”.

On Tuesday the bank said “outflows (had) stabilised to much lower levels but had not yet reversed”.

Scheduled for release last week, the annual report had been delayed following a request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had raised questions about the bank’s earlier financial statements.

Last week Credit Suisse said the SEC had called it regarding about previous revisions to consolidated cash flow statements for 2019 and 2020.

On Monday the bank’s share price fell more than 14% to a record low amid market turmoil triggered by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Credit Suisse shares sink 14% to new record low

The cost of insuring against a Credit Suisse debt default also rose to a new all-time high at 466 bps, up 49 bps from Friday’s close.

On Monday Swiss regulator FINMA warned it was seeking to identify any potential contagion risks for the country’s banks and insurers following the collapses of the US banks.

“The aim is to identify any cluster risks and potential for contagion at an early stage.” it said.

Credit Suisse World Economic Forum Davos

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse flags ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Read more stories