AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
HUBC 71.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.34%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.52%)
OGDC 91.86 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.72 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.06%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.22%)
TRG 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,208 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 15,195 Increased By 184.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 41,869 Increased By 74.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 50.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest support of 3,974 ringgit

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:31am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support of 3,974 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,892-3,931 ringgit range. The contract is riding on a wave c which is expected to travel to 3,931 ringgit, its 100% projection level.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from 3,728 ringgit reveals a support of 3,994 ringgit, which stopped this wave and triggered a bounce.

The wave c has a fierce character. It is unlikely to be deeply reversed by the current bounce, which may end around 4,077 ringgit.

A break above 4,089 ringgit may lead to a gain into 4,126-4,172 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract failed to stabilise around the bottom of a wave 4.

Palm oil may drop more into 4,006-4,052 ringgit range

It is likely to drop more towards the bottom of the wave 2 around 3,907 ringgit.

The contract has briefly pierced below the support of 4,022 ringgit, it is likely to keep falling towards 3,907 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest support of 3,974 ringgit

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories