AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
HUBC 71.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
NETSOL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.54%)
OGDC 92.40 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (6.23%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.19 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (4.74%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.05%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.35%)
TPLP 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.3 (0.46%)
BR30 15,227 Increased By 216.1 (1.44%)
KSE100 41,917 Increased By 123 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,624 Increased By 72.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s policymakers play down contagion risk from SVB collapse

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese policymakers on Tuesday played down the risk of the economy taking a hit from the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank, even as fears of a contagion hit financial stocks and sent domestic share prices tumbling.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said the government was closely watching for any potential fallout on Japan’s economy, but did not expect a major impact from the US lender’s collapse for now.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki echoed the view, saying he saw the possibility of Japan’s financial system being jolted by Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse as small.

“We’re seeing some risk-aversive moves in the market. But Japan’s financial system is stable,” Suzuki said at a separate news conference.

Japanese financial shares on Tuesday were set for their biggest plunge since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as investors focused on the potential risk to commercial banks from their huge US Treasury holdings.

The drop in bank shares, as well as a rise in the safe-haven yen, sent the Nikkei average down by around 2%, hitting Japanese firms weeks before they close their books on March 31.

The market turbulence also comes ahead of a leadership transition at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) with all eyes on how soon the new governor, Kazuo Ueda, will dial back its massive stimulus once he takes office next month.

Many analysts had expected the BOJ would end or phase out its bond yield curve control (YCC) policy this year, as rising inflation and global interest rates have triggered market attacks on a 0.50% cap set for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield.

Tokyo stocks close lower after US lender’s failure

But with safe-haven demand for JGBs pushing the 10-year yield down to 0.24%, the BOJ may see little rush in tweaking the YCC policy, some analysts say.

“JGB yields are now off their highs, which gives the BOJ some time to contemplate how best to tweak YCC,” said Nobuyasu Atago, a former BOJ official who is now chief economist at Japan’s Ichiyoshi Securities.

“But that doesn’t mean the BOJ can sit idle for too long. If US growth cools, that would hurt Japan’s economy and force the BOJ to come up with means to ramp up stimulus,” he said. “That’s pretty difficult given rates are stuck at zero in Japan.”

Bank of Japan JGB Japanese policymakers COVID-19 pandemic Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Silicon Valley Bank Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto Japan’s financial system

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s policymakers play down contagion risk from SVB collapse

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories