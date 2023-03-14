AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
GGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
NETSOL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.1%)
OGDC 91.28 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.94%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 71.37 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.55%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TRG 112.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 151.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 41 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,577 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says intends to visit Republic of Ireland, North Ireland

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 10:46am
Follow us

SAN DIEGO: President Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to visit the Republic of Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, which will soon mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accords.

“It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the republic,” Biden told reporters in California, where he was meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to announce a nuclear-powered submarine pact.

At a separate bilateral meeting, Sunak invited Biden to Northern Ireland “so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.”

“I know it’s something very special and personal to you. We’d love to have you,” Sunak said.

Biden thanked Sunak and replied that even though the deal was struck 25 years ago, “it seems like yesterday.”

The Good Friday Agreement, signed April 10, 1998, was a political settlement that wound down three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

With tens of millions of Americans sharing ancestral roots in Ireland, the fates of the island country and the troubled northern province play outsized roles in US politics.

Biden to defend US banking system after SVB, Signature collapse

The Biden administration has been closely monitoring the potential impact on the Good Friday Agreement from a British-EU trade dispute.

The White House welcomed a resolution to the dispute, dubbed the Windsor Framework, that sets customs rules at the border between Ireland, mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

California US president Joe Biden British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says intends to visit Republic of Ireland, North Ireland

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories