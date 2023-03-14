AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
87 new Covid cases reported: Country registers over 2pc positivity rate

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
ISLAMABAD: The country, on Monday, for the first time in the past seven months, registered coronavirus positivity rate of over two percent as 87 new Covid-19 cases were reported after 3,972 tests were conducted reflecting a positivity rate of 2.19 percent.

According to Covid-19-related data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad here, the health authorities countrywide carried out a total of 3,972 coronavirus tests, of which, 87 returned positive. Pakistan on August 26, 2022, reported a higher coronavirus positivity rate of 2.69 percent.

Countrywide, the Covid-19 positivity rate for the past few days is surging as on March 10 nationwide 1.43 coronavirus positivity rate was recorded, on March 11 it was 1.46 percent, and on March 12 it stood at 1.38 percent.

The country in the past 24 hours has reported no coronavirus deaths and the tally stands at 30,644 since the pandemic outbreak three years ago which is two percent of the total reported cases.

