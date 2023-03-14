Federal secretary for IT&T retires

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna retired from service on Monday.

The government appointed Chandna as director general of Debt Management Wing (DMW) last week when he was elevated to grade-22. He was an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service with a blend of experience in government service as well as the development sector.

Chandna has worked for the Government of Pakistan for over 33 years which includes a year of secondment with the USAID in Pakistan. He holds a degree in Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.

Mohsin has previously worked as Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Special Secretary Ministry of Finance, where he was heading Debt and Budget Wings. He has also served as economic minister in Pakistan Embassy, Washington DC for over five years where his major responsibility was to liaise with IFIs and the US Administration and keep them abreast of the government’s economic policies. He has also served as the DG NIM Karachi and Secretary Planning at the Government of Sindh.

He has taught 35 courses of Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, and Contemporary Issues in Global Economics, Managerial Economics and Issues in Pakistan Economy to BBA and MBA students at IBA, Karachi. He has also been delivering lectures on Project Management, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation, Negotiation Skills and Decision Making and Change Management. Furthermore, he is a Certified BCURE Trainer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023