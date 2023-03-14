Mastermind of KPO attack ‘killed in encounter’

KARACHI: The mastermind of terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) has been killed along with a companion in a police encounter in Karachi.

The Counter-Terrorism Department personnel shot dead the two terrorists in Manghopir area of Karachi.

According to CTD officials, the slain terrorists were identified as Iryadullah son of Gul Qadir Khan and Abdul Waheed son of Saif Mali Khan. CTD Officials said 26-year-old Iryadullah was the Karachi commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while the other terrorist was 23-year-old.

A suicide vest, five different weapons and two motorcycles were also seized during the CTD action. A team of Bomb Disposal Squad defused the suicide jacket. For further legal proceedings, bodies of both the terrorists were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. According to CTD sources, two terrorists had already been arrested and identified as Abdul Aziz Siddiquie and Mehran Habibi. Both were the facilitators of the KPO attackers as they came on a motorbike while the attackers were riding in a car. The third terrorist who had been killed during the KPO attack has now been identified as Yasir, the CTD sources said, adding Yasir belonged to Afghanistan, that’s why the investigators could not obtain any data about him from Nadra.

The sources said the terrorists had made the plan to strike KPO in Afghanistan and started following of their target about eight months ago.