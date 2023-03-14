AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mastermind of KPO attack ‘killed in encounter’

NNI Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: The mastermind of terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) has been killed along with a companion in a police encounter in Karachi.

The Counter-Terrorism Department personnel shot dead the two terrorists in Manghopir area of Karachi.

According to CTD officials, the slain terrorists were identified as Iryadullah son of Gul Qadir Khan and Abdul Waheed son of Saif Mali Khan. CTD Officials said 26-year-old Iryadullah was the Karachi commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while the other terrorist was 23-year-old.

A suicide vest, five different weapons and two motorcycles were also seized during the CTD action. A team of Bomb Disposal Squad defused the suicide jacket. For further legal proceedings, bodies of both the terrorists were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. According to CTD sources, two terrorists had already been arrested and identified as Abdul Aziz Siddiquie and Mehran Habibi. Both were the facilitators of the KPO attackers as they came on a motorbike while the attackers were riding in a car. The third terrorist who had been killed during the KPO attack has now been identified as Yasir, the CTD sources said, adding Yasir belonged to Afghanistan, that’s why the investigators could not obtain any data about him from Nadra.

The sources said the terrorists had made the plan to strike KPO in Afghanistan and started following of their target about eight months ago.

Terrorist attack terrorists Counter Terrorism Department KPO

Comments

1000 characters

Mastermind of KPO attack ‘killed in encounter’

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories