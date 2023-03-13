AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran insists prisoner swap agreed despite US denial

AFP Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 06:46pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran insisted on Monday that it had reached a prisoner exchange deal with arch foe the United States, a day after Washington denied the claim as "an especially cruel lie".

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said "a written agreement exists on the issue of US prisoners" and that it could be implemented if the American side takes a "realistic approach".

Three US citizens are among at least 16 Western passport holders now detained in Iran on various charges. Most hold dual nationality, which Iran does not recognise.

The United States and the Islamic republic do not engage in direct negotiations but communicate through mediators.

Kanani said such talks had led to an agreement a year ago, speaking in his weekly press conference in Tehran.

"In March 2022, a written agreement was reached in this regard, which was also signed by the official representative of the US government," he said.

After Saudi deal, Iran says hopes to restore Bahrain ties

He blamed a "technical problem on the American side" as well as US domestic politics and "political campaigns" for a delay in implementing the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had first made the claim on a deal on Sunday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price quickly denied the comments on the US prisoners as "another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of their families".

"We are working relentlessly to secure the release of the three wrongfully detained Americans in Iran," Price added.

The Iranian spokesman Monday also touched on the fate of six French nationals being held in Iranian prisons.

"I hope that we will see good things happening regarding this issue," Kanani said.

Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap

He cautioned however that what he called France's continued "interventionist role" in Iran's internal affairs would only frustrate efforts to secure their release.

"The French government has adopted a non-constructive position and played an interventionist role in relation to the recent internal developments of Iran," the diplomat said.

Kanani was referring to French comments on the protest movement that broke out after the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd who had been arrested over an alleged violation of strict dress rules for women.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of security forces, were killed and thousands arrested during the protests that Iranian officials generally described as "riots" and blamed on hostile forces linked to the United States, Israel and their allies.

Iran usa relation Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani prisoner exchange deal

Comments

1000 characters

Iran insists prisoner swap agreed despite US denial

Imran leads PTI's election rally in Lahore after govt gives permission

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Fawad Chaudhry demands disclosure of Toshakhana gifts received by generals, judges

Read more stories