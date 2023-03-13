AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips to near one-month low on weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 05:12pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a near one-month low on Monday, under pressure from weakness in rival edible oils, though losses were curbed by upbeat export demand.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 48 ringgit, or 1.17%, to 4,045 ringgit ($900.49) a tonne.

Palm fell for a fifth in six sessions to its lowest since Feb. 15.

“CPO price is likely to be supported due to concerns over lower palm oil exports from Indonesia and weaker supply growth from Malaysia,” Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Palm oil may drop more into 4,006-4,052 ringgit range

Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $911.41 per tonne for March 16-31, up from $889.77 per tonne in the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, an official at the Economic Coordinating Ministry said.

Malaysia’s end-February palm oil inventories tumbled to the lowest in six months as production and imports plummeted, data issued by the nation’s palm oil board showed on Friday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-10 rose 50.8% to 487,530 tonnes from 323,280 tonnes shipped during Feb. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

CGS-CIMB forecast palm oil stocks to fall by 13% to 1.84 million tonnes month-on-month by end-March due to higher exports demand ahead of the Eid festival and slower growth in supply due to floods in Malaysia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.3% while its palm oil contract lost 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm slips to near one-month low on weaker rival oils

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Fawad Chaudhry demands disclosure of Toshakhana gifts received by generals, judges

Can Pakistan’s electric buses reduce urban air pollution woes?

Pakistan rest Babar Azam, hand captaincy to Shadab Khan for Afghanistan T20 series

Read more stories