CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.84-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $6.84-1/4 per bushel, as a bounce from the March 10 low of $6.61 looks incomplete. The bounce appears to be much bigger than the previous ones against the fall from the March 2 high of $7.21-3/4.

The sharp contrast strongly suggests the reversal of the trend.

Three waves may make up the bounce.

The wave a seems to have ended around $6.84-1/4.

The current wave b is yet to end somewhere above $6.61-3/4.

The most favourite ending point of this wave would fall within a narrow support zone of $6.70-$6.73.

A break above $6.80-1/2 could be followed by a gain to $6.89-1/2. On the daily chart, there was a false break below the support of $6.75-1/2.

The support is identified as 61.8% projection level of a wave C, which may either end around this level or extend to $4.95-3/4.

Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

It is too early to conclude from the single white candlestick on March 10 that the wave C is over.

However, a consolidation around $6.75-1/2 or bounce would be highly likely.