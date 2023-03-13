AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.84-1/4

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 03:31pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a resistance at $6.84-1/4 per bushel, as a bounce from the March 10 low of $6.61 looks incomplete. The bounce appears to be much bigger than the previous ones against the fall from the March 2 high of $7.21-3/4.

The sharp contrast strongly suggests the reversal of the trend.

Three waves may make up the bounce.

The wave a seems to have ended around $6.84-1/4.

The current wave b is yet to end somewhere above $6.61-3/4.

The most favourite ending point of this wave would fall within a narrow support zone of $6.70-$6.73.

A break above $6.80-1/2 could be followed by a gain to $6.89-1/2. On the daily chart, there was a false break below the support of $6.75-1/2.

The support is identified as 61.8% projection level of a wave C, which may either end around this level or extend to $4.95-3/4.

Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

It is too early to conclude from the single white candlestick on March 10 that the wave C is over.

However, a consolidation around $6.75-1/2 or bounce would be highly likely.

Wheat

