AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee up on bets of softer Fed stance, including from Goldman Sachs

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Monday, boosted by a plunge in near-maturity Treasury yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve may take a less hawkish posture on interest rates.

The rupee opened at 81.76 per dollar, up from 82.04 in the previous session.

Following the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, futures have almost priced out the possibility of a 50 basis points rate Fed rate hike at the March 21-22 meeting.

A few economists expect the US central bank to not hike at all. “In light of recent stress in the banking system, we no longer expect the (Fed) to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

Indian rupee resumes uptrend on likely dollar inflows, Fed risks linger

The Fed, the US Treasury and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took steps to avoid a broader fallout of the collapse of SVB. US equity futures soared 1.8% in Asia trading, the 2-year Treasury yield plunged 20 bps and the dollar index dropped below 104.

While the dollar is weak due to the fall in US yields, it remains to be seen if that translates to rupee strength given that an element of risk aversion and safe haven-hunting will be in the mix now, said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee up on bets of softer Fed stance, including from Goldman Sachs

Intra-day update: Rupee marginally down against US dollar

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Siemens Pakistan intends selling energy portfolio

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Read more stories