IK has sensed a government trap

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has made the right move by postponing his election rally scheduled for today after the government or administration imposes Section 144.

According to one of his tweets, “Despite Zaman Park [Lahore’s neighborhood where Imran Khan’s residence is situated] being sealed, people of Lahore are already out in huge numbers. However, I cannot allow any injuries to my workers, the general public or my police just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections”.

The PTI chairman, in my view, seems to have learnt his lesson after what happened in the Punjab’s capital a couple of days ago. The incumbent government and the caretaker setup are highly inimical to Imran Khan’s growing popularity that has further brightened his electoral prospects in recent days and weeks.

Imran’s assessment of the situation appears to be based on ground realities. Not only will the defiance of Section 144 by his party workers possibly cause violent clashes between police and his supporters, it will help the government step up its pressure on him through registration of more FIRs against his party workers and leaders in order to cause a dent on his election campaign much before it is formally launched.

Imran needs to be commended for postponing his election campaign after sensing a government trap.

Hidayatullah Wattoo (Sahiwal)

