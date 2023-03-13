BBC chief refuses to quit despite chaos sparked by Lineker removal

LONDON: Britain’s finance minister on Sunday said “people’s confidence” in the BBC needed to be restored as the broadcaster’s boss vowed not to quit amid the chaos surrounding Gary Lineker’s removal as Match of the Day host.

Lineker was forced to “step back” from his duties presenting the flagship Premier League highlights show after accusing the UK government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in announcing its policy to tackle illegal immigration.

The BBC said on Friday that Lineker, England’s fourth highest goalscorer of all-time, had breached guidelines on impartiality and the corporation would seek “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” before an on-screen return.

Former BBC chief Greg Dyke warned on Saturday that “it looks like - the perception out there - that the BBC has bowed to government pressure,” deepening an ongoing row over impartiality at the broadcaster.