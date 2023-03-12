AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pogba misses Sampdoria match with latest injury: Juventus

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2023 09:18pm
Follow us

MILAN: Paul Pogba will miss Juventus’ Serie A fixture with Sampdoria after yet another injury left him out of action, the Italian club said on Sunday.

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season after injuring the meniscus in his right knee in July and was not in the squad list for Sunday’s match.

“Paul Pogba is not part of the squad due to a muscle problem picked up during this morning’s training session,” Juve said in a statement.

The 29-year-old returning from Manchester United last summer but didn’t make his first appearance until the end of last month, as a substitute in a derby victory over Torino, and then featured off the bench in last Sunday’s defeat at Roma.

After injuring his knee pre-season he initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite later changing his mind, Pogba didn’t recover in time to play for France who lost their crown as world champions in a thrilling final with Argentina.

He was dropped by coach Massimiliano Allegri for the first leg of Juve’s Europa League last 16 tie with Freiburg after arriving late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

Also missing for Sunday’s match are forwards Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa, who should be back in time for Thursday’s trip to Freiburg.

Juventus Paul Pogba

Comments

1000 characters

Pogba misses Sampdoria match with latest injury: Juventus

Section 144 enforced in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

Iran says oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

‘King Kohli’ gets Test ton after three-year wait

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

Read more stories