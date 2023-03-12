White House official denies Iranian prisoner swap deal reached

WILMINGTON: A White House official on Sunday denied Iranian statements that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement to exchange prisoners, and said the United States was committed to securing the release of Americans held in Iran.

“Claims by Iranian officials that we have reached a deal for the release of the U.S. citizens wrongfully held by Iran are false,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

“Unfortunately, Iranian officials will not hesitate to make things up, and the latest cruel claim will cause more heartache for the families of Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz,” the spokesperson said, referring to three dual Iranian-American citizens held in Iran.