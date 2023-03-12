AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Sri Lanka set New Zealand 285-run target

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2023 10:59am
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
CHRISTCHURCH: Sri Lanka, bolstered by a classy century from Angelo Mathews, were all out for 302 Sunday leaving New Zealand a target of 285 with just over a day remaining in the first Test.

Mathews produced a near-chanceless 115 in Christchurch to keep them in contention to play Australia in the World Test Championship final.

However, forecast rain on the morning of the final day could yet dictate the outcome as a draw would not help the Sri Lankan cause.

To qualify, they must sweep the two-Test series and have Australia either win or draw their current fourth Test against India.

Mitchell and Tickner lead New Zealand fightback against Sri Lanka

For New Zealand. Blair Tickner took four for 100 while Matt Henry finished with three for 71.

