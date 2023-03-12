AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China retains central bank chief in unexpected move

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2023 10:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BEIJING: China retained its central bank chief Sunday in a surprise move, as the country appointed a cabinet focused on fighting economic headwinds.

At a meeting of China’s rubber-stamp national legislature, Yi Gang was confirmed as governor of the People’s Bank of China against expectations that retirement-age Yi would step down.

China also retained two top economic officials – commerce minister Wang Wentao and finance minister Liu Kun – as well as National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei, who oversaw the country’s zero-Covid policy.

The cabinet faces the task of revitalising the Chinese economy, which last year expanded just three percent – one of its weakest performances in decades.

General Li Shangfu, who was sanctioned by the US government in 2018 for buying Russian weapons, was named defence minister.

US-China tensions have worsened in recent weeks, dragged down by the entry of an alleged Chinese spy balloon into US airspace and accusations that Beijing may supply Moscow with weapons to use against Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping this week slammed the United States for leading an effort of “containment, encirclement and suppression of China”.

Key Xi allies

The National People’s Congress also confirmed key Xi allies to its cabinet.

Top Xi aide Ding Xuexiang and He Lifeng, a longtime colleague of Xi’s, were nominated to vice premier positions by new premier Li Qiang.

Ding and He received almost all votes from more than 2,900 legislators, with former mayor of Tianjin Zhang Guoqing as well as former Shaanxi province party secretary Liu Guozhong also selected as vice premiers.

Xi has stacked the top levels of government with loyalists as he cements his grip on power, with trusted ally Li Qiang confirmed as premier on Saturday, just a day after Xi was unanimously selected by legislators for a norm-breaking third term as president.

China’s yuan weakens as slower inflation revives doubt on growth

“Both Ding and He have been close political allies to President Xi, and Mr He and President Xi have known each other for decades,” Nomura analysts wrote in a recent note.

“Such close relationships may help the new government’s policy delivery and cross-ministry coordination,” the analysts said.

Xi’s decision to pack the Communist Party’s top leadership with loyalists has stoked concerns about him prioritising ideology at the expense of economic growth.

China has set a growth target of “around five percent” for 2023, one of the lowest in decades, as the world’s second-largest economy widely missed its growth target in the face of strict Covid curbs and a simmering property crisis.

The national legislature this week approved a broad restructuring of government departments, aimed at boosting self-reliance in manufacturing.

China China central bank People's Bank of China Communist Party Yi Gang US China tensions President Xi

Comments

1000 characters

China retains central bank chief in unexpected move

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories