AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2023 10:33am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence on Saturday said history would hold former president Donald Trump “accountable” for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.

The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads ever since Pence refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.

“I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media.

Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to scurry to a safe location.

Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.

The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.

YouTube pulls video posted by US Capitol riot probe

“I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 – if it’s me,” he said.

Pence’s sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.

Donald Trump Republicans US Capitol Former US vice president Mike Pence

Comments

1000 characters

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories