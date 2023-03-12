AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCATP election results challenged in IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The election results of Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC has been urged to set aside the election results and order transparent re-polling.

Architects, Jehangir Khan Sherpao, Azhar M Sualehi, Farmanullah Khan, and Husnain Raza Khan, who were running for the PCATC office, on Saturday, filed a writ petition under Article 199 of the constitution through advocates, Umer Ijaz Gilani and Jehanzeb Durrani.

The petitioners have also urged an FIA probe into the hacking which amounts to an offence under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

There are around 10,000 registered architects and town planners in Pakistan. They all are regulated by the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners set up under the PCATP Ordinance, 1983. Elections for the PCATP Executive Committee are held every two years.

The PCATP’s Registrar, Election Committee, and the incumbent Chairman Arif Changezi, Federal Secretary of Housing and Works, and the FIA have been impleaded as respondents. The petitioners contended that the victory notification issued by the incumbent chairman purports to have been issued in pursuance of Bye-law 43 of the PCATP Byes of 1983. However, it fails to meet the pre-requisites laid down in the said provision.

Bye-law 43 envisages a step-by-step process of scrutiny of votes, resolution of objections and certifications of results. Nothing of the sort happened. The petitioners contend that the chairman could issue the notification if the Election Committee had unanimously certified the results as authentic.

However, in the present situation, the Election Committee – or at least a majority of its members – did not certify the result at all. Instead, the committee had urged the publication of the IT company’s report about the hacking of online voting system.

The petitioner states: The illegality which is being brought to the Court’s notice through this petition does not just affect the rights of the petitioners; it affects the fundamental right under Article 18 of over 10,000 architects and town planners of Pakistan.

The petitioners have alleged that on 8th March, 2023, incumbent Chairman Arif Changezi stole the elections by hastily declaring himself as winner, even though the credibility of elections was shattered because of hackers attack on the online voting system. The petitioners have relied upon an official report, which was submitted by Oath-Systems (Pvt) Limited, the IT company entrusted with carrying out online elections, to the Registrar, PCATP.

In this report, the IT company plainly admitted: “we witnessed an attack on our voting system at around 02:00am on 7th March, 2023. As a result of this attack, our voting result was manipulated… we cannot certify the result.”

After receiving this report, a majority of the Election Committee members rejected the election results.

Arch Yusuf Awan, the committee’s convenor, wrote; “The report of consultant IT be attached and shared with contestants and uploaded on the website”.

However, when the report of the Election Committee and the IT company were placed before him, instead of ordering a probe, the incumbent Chairman Changezi proceeded to issue a notification in his own favour and immediately declared himself as the winner. The petitioners submitted that they have approached the Court for re-polling in a demonstrably lawful and transparent manner because this is what the public interest demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Islamabad High Court PCATP PCATP election results

Comments

1000 characters

PCATP election results challenged in IHC

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories