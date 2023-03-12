AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shahzad made chairman of sub-committee on rice

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has appointed Chairman of Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik as chairman of the sub-committee on rice assigning the task of proposing a viable result-oriented long-term strategy for boosting rice production in the country.

Shahzad Ali Malik in a statement here on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Governor for reposing trust in him and assigning the task to tailor a feasible plan for developing new Hitech hybrid rice seeds in the private sector.

Malik said Chinese breeding technology was helping Pak farmers to easily cultivate high-yield, disease-resistant new rice varieties for exports. He said Chinese enterprises and research institutes evolved new varieties of seeds and introduced excellent cultivation techniques to help farmers which boosted rice production in Pakistan and finally exported to China.

Shahzad Ali Malik, who is also founder chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) said both countries have close cooperation in the agriculture sector which was showing positive results, especially in high-yielding rice varieties.

He said PHHSA was the only entity in the private sector which was conducting ultra-modern research in evolving hi-tech hybrid seeds in Pakistan with the sole objective of extending a helping hand to the government for boosting agricultural production and meeting ever-increasing food staples needs of the growing population explosion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rice Punjab Governor REAP Shahzad Ali Malik Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association Balighur Rehman PHHSA sub committee on rice

Comments

1000 characters

Shahzad made chairman of sub-committee on rice

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories