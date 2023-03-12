PM seeks reforms in agri sector

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over the import of agri products despite having the status of agricultural country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for devising a comprehensive strategy to acquire self-sufficiency in agricultural produce and address the country’s economic crisis.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Lahore today, in which matters concerning the country’s agriculture sector came under discussion.

The officials briefed the premier about agriculture sector and major issues, sources said.

The premier directed authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive mechanism to resolve the issues related to food chain and easy access of agricultural produce to general public. In order to improve the country’s agricultural sector, the Prime Minister asked to complete work on agricultural reforms at the earliest and activate the role of agricultural research institutions both at federal and provincial level.

He also expressed displeasure over the import of agri products and directed to provide quality seeds to farmers by ensuring transparency and effectiveness in the seed certification process.

In order to get bumper cotton crops, the Prime Minister directed authorities concerned to take immediate and long-term measures from now in this regard.

