AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM seeks reforms in agri sector

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over the import of agri products despite having the status of agricultural country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for devising a comprehensive strategy to acquire self-sufficiency in agricultural produce and address the country’s economic crisis.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Lahore today, in which matters concerning the country’s agriculture sector came under discussion.

The officials briefed the premier about agriculture sector and major issues, sources said.

The premier directed authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive mechanism to resolve the issues related to food chain and easy access of agricultural produce to general public. In order to improve the country’s agricultural sector, the Prime Minister asked to complete work on agricultural reforms at the earliest and activate the role of agricultural research institutions both at federal and provincial level.

He also expressed displeasure over the import of agri products and directed to provide quality seeds to farmers by ensuring transparency and effectiveness in the seed certification process.

In order to get bumper cotton crops, the Prime Minister directed authorities concerned to take immediate and long-term measures from now in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif agriculture sector PM Shehbaz Sharif economic crisis in pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PM seeks reforms in agri sector

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories