Prices of essential kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

A reduction in the prices of chicken and vegetables was observed, while spices, packed milk, sugar, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), rice, pulses, cooked food items, detergents, ghee, cooking and bathing soap prices remained stable. Wheat flour and pulses prices witnessed an increase.

Chicken price went down from Rs 16,100 per 40 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 15,500, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 410 per kg against Rs 440 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 600 per kg against Rs 650 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs 6,000 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs 6,500 per dozen, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 250 per dozen against Rs 245 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs 1,930 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,960, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,000 per 15 kg bag against Rs 1,960. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,940 per 15 kg bag against Rs 1,880 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,980 against Rs 1,900 per bag.

Tea price remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label tea is available at Rs 1,750 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea price remained unchanged at Rs 1,650 per 900 gram pack, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 720 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs 360 per kg.

Sugar price went up from Rs 4,800 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,805 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 105-110 per kg. LPG is available at Rs 390 per kg which is Rs 105 higher than the Ogra’s fixed price of Rs 275 per kg.

The survey observed no changes in the transportation costs which witnessed a significant increase following an increase in petrol and diesel prices. The increase in transportation cost has also played an important part in increasing the prices of all the essential kitchen items.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs 100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs 60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs 200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs 200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,800 per 40 kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs 10,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, and broken basmati rice price at Rs 7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price remained stable as it is available at Rs 6,800 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is varying from Rs 450 per kg to Rs 500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda prices are stable at Rs 3,220.

Pulses prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs 460 per kg against Rs 440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 240 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 400 per kg against Rs 360 per kg, bean lentil at Rs 400 per kg against Rs 380 per kg, moong at Rs 320 per kg against Rs 240 per kg, and masoor at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 260 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs 70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs 240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs 200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023