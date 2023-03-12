CM, IG address press conference: PTI worker died in accident not due to police torture: CM

LAHORE: Terming as baseless the allegations being levelled against him on social media in connection with death of a PTI worker, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah died in a road mishap and not due to police torture.

Addressing a news conference along with IG Punjab Police Usman Anwar, here on Saturday, the CM said the PTI said social media is being used to spread disinformation about the incident through fake audios and videos.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG Punjab Police said the vehicle which hit the PTI worker belonged to PTI local leader Raja Shakeel and the same vehicle dropped the dead body at the local hospital. With the help of 31 CCTV cameras, the vehicle and the persons involved have been taken into custody and will be presented before the court on Monday, he said. He also assured to provide justice to the father of the deceased PTI worker.

The CM said the incident of death of any citizen is not an ordinary one but the PTI leaders are levelling baseless allegations against him and are a bundle of lies.

“We have nothing to do with politics. You can do politics the way you like but please don’t mislead people or tell lies,” Naqvi said, adding: “The PTI worker’s death was the result of a traffic incident and it is my duty to respond after they accused me of murder.”

The CM disclosed that the father of Ali Bilal was offered Rs10 million to bring false evidence against him.

To a query, he said that elections in Punjab would be held on April 30 but efforts were being made to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the province.

IGP Usman Anwar said that action would be taken against those involved in the death of the PTI worker as investigation into the death was underway.

He said the PTI worker Ali Bilal’s body was brought to Services Hospital in a black vehicle at 6:52 pm and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jahanzeb. Those arrested in connection with this killing will be presented in court.

The IG police said that Bilal’s father Liaquat Ali moved an application seeking investigation into his son’s death. It was decided that no details would be shared till confirmation of the veracity of the information. He vowed that police would take action against those involved in Bilal’s death.

The IG revealed that the police uncovered a false campaign being run on social media. He said that a doppelganger of Zille Shah was being shown on social media and wrong information was being shared on it.

He told the media that Bilal’s death was caused by an accident. If anyone thinks that he would succumb to pressure, then he is wrong, he said, adding, “No orders were issued to resort to torture on any worker.”

To a query, he said the car in which Bilal was taken to the hospital was driven by Jahanzeb. Another person, Umar was also sitting in the car. The blood of Bilal was also found in the car, he added.

He revealed that the owner of the car is Shakeel and the car was tracked with the help of 31 CCTV cameras from Gulbahar colony basement.

