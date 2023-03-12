AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deferment of indictment in sedition case: Court rejects Gill’s plea, will frame charges on 22nd

Fazal Sher Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s application seeking to defer indictment in a sedition case filed against him and others. The court fixed March 22 for framing charges against all the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing the reserved judgment rejected Gill’s application to defer indictment till the decision of the Supreme Court over Arshad Sharif murder case. Co-accused Ahmad Yousaf also appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Gill told the court that his lawyer had an accident and would be unable to appear before the court. I personally want to make some submission before the court, he said, adding that his co-accused Arshad Sharif had been compelled to leave the country.

He said that efforts were being made to trace Sharif after he left the country. Sharif was murdered after he reached Kenya, he said. Gill said that a team has been constituted for the investigation of Sharif’s murder case.

A similar kind of application had been filed in Karachi, he said that the investigation officer of Karachi said that someone had asked him for registration of the case and nominating us.

Gill said that these cases had become a reason for Sharif to leave the country. Supreme Court has taken suo motu on the Sharif murder case and constituted a special joint investigation team (JIT) for the murder case.

The JIT has submitted its report to the apex court, he said, adding that these cases are pending before the apex court. The apex court would determine whether these cases were registered on merit or not, he said.

He said that he does not want this court permanently close this case but wait for the decision of the Supreme Court. The apex court may hear the case this weak and dismiss it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Shahbaz Gill PTI apex court Arshad Sharif murder case

Comments

1000 characters

Deferment of indictment in sedition case: Court rejects Gill’s plea, will frame charges on 22nd

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories