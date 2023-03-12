AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 12, 2023
Pakistan

General elections in Punjab: Swati concerned at ‘non-provision’ of nomination papers to PTI candidates

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati on Saturday expressed concerns over non-provision of nomination papers to party candidates ahead of general elections in Punjab.

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he expressed concerns over non-provision of nomination papers to PTI candidates in Punjab.

“PTI candidates have contacted concerned ROs [returning officers] but the nomination papers are not being provided yet,” Swati said.

He said that the move was a deviation from the clear and transparent elections as well as an open violation of the law.

He called upon Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to take notice of the situation and direct ROs to provide the nomination papers to the PTI candidates in Punjab as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP appointed district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) for conducting elections across the Punjab province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Azam Swati PTI ECP Sikander Sultan Raja General elections in Punjab

