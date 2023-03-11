AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran announces election rally on Sunday, seeks judicial probe into death of PTI worker

  • Former prime minister urges supporters and workers to participate in the rally in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 08:29pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to lead an election campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow) and urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to form a commission to investigate the death of a party worker, Aaj News reported.

In his address, Imran accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up Ali Bilal’s death.

Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, died and several others were injured as the caretaker setup in Punjab attempted to block the rally called by PTI chief Imran Khan ahead of elections for the provincial assembly.

Bilal was among the PTI workers arrested during the clashes between PTI workers and Punjab police.

Imran’s claim comes hours after Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said that PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death in Lahore was “accidental.”

He was responding to allegations leveled at the caretaker provincial administration that the incident was a case of custodial killing.

In his speech, Imran termed the Punjab police as “savages”, saying that he could not believe what they did to the PTI worker.

Imran said he was hurt over Bilal’s death. “No one had ever spoken ill of him but the way he was tortured in custody is shameful,” he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Naqvi said that the Punjab inspector general had visited the victim’s father, denying that the police were given any directions to torture workers of a particular party.

Naqvi said he will not bow before “pressure and dirty propaganda”, adding that he “will prefer going home but will not surrender.”

“We are not barring you from politics but you should refrain from levelling baseless allegations on us,” the CM said, referring to PTI.

Imran Khan PTI protest Punjab IG police CM Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters
Qasim Mar 11, 2023 09:24pm
Judicial probe by CJ LHC or CJ SC only
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran announces election rally on Sunday, seeks judicial probe into death of PTI worker

Blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations 'important step towards stability in region': UAE foreign minister

Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Indian police arrests three after man killed for possessing beef

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concludes

South Africa win by 284 runs as West Indies collapse

Read more stories