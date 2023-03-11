AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Feb workers’ remittances post 5pc growth MoM

Rizwan Bhatti Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances posted 5 percent growth during February compared to January as cap on exchange rate lifted to enhance formal inflows.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), workers’ remittances recorded inflows worth $ 2 billion during February 2023 compared to $1.89 billion in January 2023, showing an increase of $94 million.

However, on a year-on-year basis, home remittances decreased by 9.5 percent in February 2023 as against February 2022, in which $2.19 billion remittances were arrived.

The inflows of workers’ remittances were on decline since September 2022 and monthly inflows reached below $2 billion in January 2023 due to the massive difference in the exchange rate of the formal and informal market.

In order to streamline the exchange market and enhance the home remittances inflows, the SBP on January 26, 2023 lifted the unofficial cap on the exchange rate. After the removal of the cap, the Pak Rupee depreciated by 9.61 percent in a single day and the exchange rate in the interbank market closed at Rs 255.43 to the dollar up from Rs 230.89.

The increase in the formal exchange rate encourages the overseas Pakistanis to send remittances to their beloveds through legal channels as they are getting good exchange rate in the formal market after the removal of cap.

Cumulatively, workers’ remittances declined by 10.8 percent during the first eight months of this fiscal year (FY23). The country received inflow amounted to $ 18 billion during July-Feb of FY23 down from $20.184 billion is same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a declined of $2.18 billion

During the first eight months of this fiscal year, major inflows of home remittances were arrived from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) and EU countries.

Saudi Arabia ranked first with $4.346 billion inflows. In addition, home remittance worth $1.972 billion, up by 3 percent, arrived from the USA, $2.631 billion (down 5.7 percent) from the UK and $3.197 billion, fell by 15.5 percent, from the UAE during July-Feb of FY23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP US dollar Pak rupee Workers’ remittances home remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Feb workers’ remittances post 5pc growth MoM

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories